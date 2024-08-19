Taylor Swift Meets With Southport Stabbing Victims at 'Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift seemingly went out of her way to give 2 young victims of the Southport stabbing an "Enchanted" evening ... taking time away from her "Eras" tour to meet with them.

The pop star and her mother, Andrea Swift, appeared to have a meet and greet with the young victims while in London for her 5 sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium.

Both Taylor and her mother scooped the young girls up in hugs, and posed for several photos backstage ... where one fan notably had a bandage on her arm with the singer's lyric, "You drew stars around my scars," written on top.

The video, originally posted on TikTok by Sami Foster, has since gone viral as apparent proof Taylor did, in fact, meet with victims from the tragic stabbing ... which left Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, dead after a 17-year-old boy attacked their Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the end of July. 10 others -- including 8 children -- were also injured in the assault.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Taylor sent her condolences to the victims' loved ones ... noting she was "completely in shock" after the horrific attack.

Many fans believed Taylor would do something special for the victims when she returned to the UK for another set of "Eras" tour shows ... and, last week, reports circulated that she had reached out to the families of the victims.

This summer has been a trying one for Taylor -- following the stabbing attack in the UK, her Vienna tour dates were canceled in the wake of a thwarted terror plot.

Nonetheless, Taylor still went out of her way to give her fans a memorable evening.

The girls' mom even wrote on TikTok ... "The biggest thank you to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗."