'Swifties' Fundraiser for Families of UK Stabbing Victims Nears Half A Million

A fundraiser for the families of the 3 young girls who died at the Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, England is picking up some major steam -- hitting almost half a million bucks.

Cristina Jones and Holly Goldring from the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group started a Just Giving fundraiser that’s blown their OG goal of £13,000 ($16,555) out of the water, with £342,867 ($436,623) raised so far at the time of writing.

The proceeds are going to Alder Hey Children’s Charity to help pay for the girls’ funerals -- and in an IG statement shared by Holly, the charity brought Taylor into the mix ... thanking fans for channeling the spirit of her music and turning their empathy into action.

It’s also made clear responders, clinicians, and the wider Southport community affected by the tragedy will also get financial support.

This is fitting, especially when a far-right, Islamophobic group caused chaos and destruction outside a Southport mosque in reaction to the incident.