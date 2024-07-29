Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift-Themed Party Ends with One Kid Dead in Mass UK Stabbing

TAYLOR SWIFT-THEMED PARTY KID STABBED TO DEATH IN UK MASSACRE

taylor swift event stabbing UK main alt
Getty/AP Composite

A Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the UK turned into something straight out of a horror movie ... when a mass stabbing left a young girl dead and 7 others injured.

The terror struck Monday in Southport, England ... when an unidentified knife-wielding maniac decked out in a black hood went on a rampage at a kids' dance and yoga workshop attended by at least 25 young girls -- aged 6 to 11.

taylor swift event stabbing
AP

All of the injured victims were rushed to 3 local children's hospitals ... but tragically, one young girl didn’t make it.

taylor swift event flyer sub

Police were able to track the suspect and take him into custody

WHAT WENT WRONG
TMZ Studios

Reaction to the violence opened a window into how the world views the U.S. -- one local resident told the BBC, the chaos and violence felt like something you’d see in America, not Southport ... which is usually known for its calm and pleasant vibe.

taylor swift stabbing
AP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned the horrendous news on X ... sharing his thoughts with those affected and thanking the police and emergency services for their quick response.

Merseyside Police have the suspect in jail, but so far, they haven't revealed a motive behind his actions.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later