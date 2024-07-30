Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Stabbing Suspect On Video Pacing Yard Before Taylor Swift Dance Class Knife Attack

Southport Stabbing Suspect On Video Pacing the Yard ... 20 Minutes Before Knife Attack

taylor swift stabbing suspect walking around main getty
Getty/ITV News Composite

New footage shows a UK man pacing in front of a house 20 minutes before Monday's horrific knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance-themed class -- a house that was raided by cops after the massacre.

Check out the video obtained by ITV -- a young man in a green hoodie is seen pacing back and forth in the front of a home.

SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOR BEFORE THE ATTACK
ITV News

The attack left 3 children dead, 5 other kids in critical condition. Two adults are also in critical condition.

A witness reportedly saw the individual arrive by taxi, and did not pay for the ride.

Memorial Outside The Taylor Swift Theme Dance Class Stabbing Scene
Launch Gallery
The Memorial Outside Launch Gallery
Getty

The identity of the alleged attacker, who has been arrested, has not been revealed, although it appears he's a 17-year-old. The suspect was born in Cardiff, Wales and moved to the Southport area in 2013.

WHAT WENT WRONG
TMZ Studios

Taylor Swift is heartbroken over the tragedy, penning a poignant tribute to the victims and their families on her Instagram Stories Tuesday morning. She told her followers that she was "completely in shock."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later