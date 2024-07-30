Stabbing Suspect On Video Pacing Yard Before Taylor Swift Dance Class Knife Attack

New footage shows a UK man pacing in front of a house 20 minutes before Monday's horrific knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance-themed class -- a house that was raided by cops after the massacre.

Check out the video obtained by ITV -- a young man in a green hoodie is seen pacing back and forth in the front of a home.

Play video content ITV News

The attack left 3 children dead, 5 other kids in critical condition. Two adults are also in critical condition.

A witness reportedly saw the individual arrive by taxi, and did not pay for the ride.

The identity of the alleged attacker, who has been arrested, has not been revealed, although it appears he's a 17-year-old. The suspect was born in Cardiff, Wales and moved to the Southport area in 2013.

Play video content TMZ Studios