Teachers In Critical Condition After Saving Kids From UK Mass Stabbing

Two heroic teachers are fighting for their lives after being stabbed while trying to save kids at a Taylor Swift-themed party over in the UK.

Leanne Lucas sprang into action, getting kids to safety through a fire escape ... while her colleague Heidi Barlow locked others in a bathroom stall to protect them from the knife-wielding maniac who went on a rampage at the yoga and dance event in Southport Monday.

Both women are now critical condition -- with Leanne's aunt, Pauline Bennett, saying she's waiting to undergo surgery. She added all Leanne wanted to do was protect the kids, but given her small frame ... she didn't stand a chance against the knifeman.

Leanne’s family is just hoping and praying she pulls through after surgery ... while Heidi’s exact condition is currently unclear.

As we reported, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed 2 children died in the attack, and a third was confirmed dead Tuesday morning.

Play video content ITV News

No motive yet for the attack just yet ... but 20 minutes before the horror unfolded, the suspect was seen pacing back and forth outside a home -- which was raided by armed-police 2 hours later. A suspect, who's only 17, has been apprehended and questioned by police.