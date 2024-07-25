Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Samurai Sword Stabbing of Wife

Play video content Danielle Leivo

An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a woman in San Dimas, CA, which saw another woman strolling down a residential street with a Samurai sword and gashes on her leg.

Weichien Huang was booked on suspicion of murdering her wife Chen Chen Fei on July 18 ... according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept, which says Huang attacked Fei with a Samurai sword during a domestic dispute at their San Dimas-area home.

Huang also allegedly attacked Fei’s mom ... who managed to snatch the sword away from Huang and flee into the street to get help.

TMZ got footage last week ... showing a woman, presumably Fei's mother, trying to get the cops' attention while walking up to them with the sword.

Police said she then led them to a nearby house where they found Fei with cuts -- and she was later pronounced dead at the scene. Fei’s mom is stable and recovering at a local hospital.