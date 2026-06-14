Singer Oliver Tree Dead at 32 After Helicopter Crash in Brazil

Oliver Tree has died after a tragic helictoper crash in Brazil ... according to local authorities.

CNN Brazil -- citing Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro -- reported Tree and 5 others were killed after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in Southwest Rio de Janeiro Sunday morning.

According to reports ... Tree and four others were in one helicopter -- while only a pilot flew the other. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

BREAKING: Six people were killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over Recreio dos Bandeirantes, southwest of Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/uFF2HHNHWq @Breaking911

Tree was in his helictoper with 4 other people: passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves and pilot Alexandre Souza, according to local outlet Metróples. Pilot Charles Marsillac was in the other helicopter alone.

Tree first gained fame in 2010 when he was just 17 years old ... working with Skrillex and Zeds Dead under the name "Tree." He released an independent album in 2013 before taking a break from the industry to study music technology.

He released his first studio album, titled "Ugly Is Beautiful," in 2020 which went gold in the United States. His hit single from that album -- "Life Goes On" -- went platinum.

He followed his studio debut with "Cowboy Tears," "Alone in a Crowd," and "Love You Madly Hate You Badly" -- which came out in April of this year.

Tree had a series of tour dates coming up ... kicking off with a show in Lisbon, Portugal on July 1. He had tour dates scheduled all over the United States, Europe, Australia, and China.

He was just 32 years old.