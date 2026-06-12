Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dead at 47 After 3 Years In Coma

Dead at 47 After More Than 3 Years In Coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol is dead after spending 3 years in a coma.

Bajrakitiyabha, also known as "Princess Bha," died on Thursday at a hospital in Bangkok ... according to the Bureau of the Royal Household.

She was originally hospitalized in December 2022 after she fell unconscious due to an illness while training dogs. The palace said Bajrakitiyabha had a mycoplasma infection, per the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a televised speech, per AP, that Bajrakitiyabha was "a pride of Thailand" and "her commitment to building a society of kindness, justice, and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation, a guiding light for generations of Thais."

The princess studied law at Thammasat University, earned her master's degree in law at Cornell University and later worked as a public prosecutor.

She was one of the most prominent members of the Thai royal family and served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014 ... and in 2017, she was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

She devoted herself to working on criminal justice issues, concentrating on the rehabilitation of female convicts.

Bajrakitiyabha was 47.