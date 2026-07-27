Usher's Viral Concert Fan Says She Wanted To Go On Stage With Chris Brown

Chris Brown Can Get It, Not You!!!

Play video content Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown TMZ.com

Gabrielle Cheyenne -- the woman who Usher kicked off stage after she wasn't feeling his steamy serenade -- has a confession ... she was at the show for Chris Brown ... and her reaction would have been totally different if Breezy brought her on stage.

Gabrielle joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked her why she wasn't feeling Usher.

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Usher and Chris are touring together, and Gabrielle says she's more loyal to Breezy than Usher ... so much so, her reaction would have been way different if it was Chris who called her up on stage.

Instead, it was Usher ... and Gabrielle says she wouldn't have accepted an upgrade to the VIP section if she was told from the jump that Usher was going to call on her.

Gabrielle also clapped back at folks who have a lot to say about her onstage demeanor ... saying women in her Chattanooga hometown have a "crab in a bucket" mentality and go

"ballistic" when someone gets to experience something they didn't.

Shots fired!!!