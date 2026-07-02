Chris Brown Thrusts, Humps, Grinds on Fan In Handsy Display During Show

Chris Brown was leaving very little to the imagination during his live show in Minneapolis ... he called a girl on stage and started simulating very steamy sex with her ... and it's all on video.

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CB was thrusting, humping and grinding on the fan while she was on all fours on a mattress on stage, for an arousing rousing rendition of "Take You Down."

She seemed to be enjoying herself, because she was backing it up and twerking on him ... and Chris couldn't help but cop a feel.

Later in the song, the fan was standing on stage with her hands tied above her head while Breezy grinded on her.

He sure seems in good spirits, considering he was just ordered to pay his ex-housekeeper $13 million from a dog attack on his property.