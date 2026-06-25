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Justin Bieber Collaborator Poo Bear Lists Miami Pad For $10 Million

Justin Bieber Songwriter Poo Bear Buy My Miami Estate For $10 Million!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Poo Bear Lists His Miami Pad
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For $ale! Launch Gallery
Getty/Douglas Elliman/Morada Furniture

Poo Bear will be looking for a new place to hibernate this winter, it seems ... because he's selling his Miami penthouse -- asking for an 8-figure sum.

The singer and producer -- best known for his frequent collaborations with Justin Bieber -- has listed his three-story penthouse, which takes up floors 60-62 of a high-rise situated right on Biscayne Bay, for $10 million.

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Douglas Elliman/Morada Furniture

The 8,309-square-foot abode includes six suites and 7.5 bathrooms and terraces with great views of the bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline.

A private elevator opens up directly into the penthouse -- perfect for bringing up famous friends discreetly!

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Douglas Elliman/Morada Furniture

Poo Bear has written and produced songs for Bieber -- including "What Do You Mean?" -- and has worked with artists like Usher, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, and more.

All that success led to a pretty amazing home ... one which could be yours if you've got a few mil lying around!

Aria Reserve Amenities & Common Areas
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Amenities & Common Areas Launch Gallery
Courtesy of Aria Reserve Miami

Arielle Dauch and Rebecca Fischer of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

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