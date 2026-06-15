Christine Quinn Returns to 'Selling Sunset' For Season 10 Filming, See Pics

No One Can Sell 'Sunset' Like Me ...

Christine Quinn is back in the "Selling Sunset" spotlight ... and if her first day filming is anything to go by, she's slipping right back into the luxury real estate circus like she never left.

Sources tell TMZ ... cameras were rolling Saturday at the Rose Day event at the King Gillette Mansion in Calabasas, where production had carved out a VIP section for the cast and their inner circle at the wine-fueled bash.

Cast and crew were posted up around the group capturing all the action ... with Christine front and center and, surprisingly, steering clear of any drama. For now, anyway.

Also in the mix were brokerage bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who were spotted chatting with cast members including Bre Tiesi and Jason's ex, Jessica Vargas.

Play video content Video: Jason Oppenheim Filming Selling Sunset

As we've reported, Season 10 is already shaping up to be a major reset for the Netflix hit after a significant cast shakeup saw some agents shown the door and familiar faces like Christine and Heather brought back into the fold.