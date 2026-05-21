Bre Tiesi Shades Chelsea Lazkani After 'Selling Sunset' Exit

Play video content Video: Bre Tiesi Will Miss Mary and Emma After Shocking Cast Shakeup... But Has Zero Tears for Chelsea TMZ.com

Bre Tiesi's waving goodbye to Chelsea Lazkani as she rides off from "Selling Sunset" ... and wishing her well too -- just nowhere near The Oppenheim Group.

We caught up with Bre in Los Angeles and asked about the major cast shakeup ... which saw Chelsea, Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, and Sandra Vergara being shown the door.

Bre says she'll miss Emma and Mary ... but Chelsea? Not so much.

She's not rooting against her former costar, exactly ... Bre says she hopes Chelsea thrives -- just far, far, FAR away from her.

As fans know, Bre and Chelsea have been at odds since Bre joined the show. Chelsea questioned Bre's unconventional family dynamic with Nick Cannon early on ... and things only got messier from there.

Their feud blew up in season 8 after Bre brought Chelsea an on camera rumor about Chelsea's then-husband, Jeff Lazkani, allegedly kissing another woman.

Chelsea later accused Bre of using the drama for a storyline ... while Bre insisted it wasn't planned that way.

We also caught up with Heather Rae Young and asked about Christine Quinn returning to the series -- something we first reported earlier this week.

Heather seemed caught off guard ... though maybe she was playing to the cameras a bit. Either way, she says she's keeping an open mind about Christine.