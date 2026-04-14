Jason Oppenheim's Rolls-Royce Theft Recorded on Surveillance Cam, Watch Video
Jason Oppenheim Rolls-Royce Theft Caught on Camera
Jason Oppenheim’s stolen car mystery just got a little clearer -- new surveillance footage shows a possible suspect and the exact moment his ride was stolen ... and TMZ’s got the video.
Check the clip ... a white pickup truck pulls into the "Selling Sunset" boss' West Hollywood office parking lot on March 16, stopping just behind his $500K Rolls-Royce, before the driver hops out and casually walks up to the luxury vehicle.
Next thing you know -- the Rolls is seen pulling out onto the street ... with the truck trailing a few cars behind ... pretty strong sign this wasn't a solo job.
Jason's whip still hasn't been recovered ... but with this video out there, someone might recognize the suspect.
We caught up with Jason last week, and he told us cops hadn’t made much progress -- though the whole ordeal has him seriously rethinking the whole flashy flex.