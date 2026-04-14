Jason Oppenheim's Rolls-Royce Theft Recorded on Surveillance Cam, Watch Video

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Jason Oppenheim’s stolen car mystery just got a little clearer -- new surveillance footage shows a possible suspect and the exact moment his ride was stolen ... and TMZ’s got the video.

Check the clip ... a white pickup truck pulls into the "Selling Sunset" boss' West Hollywood office parking lot on March 16, stopping just behind his $500K Rolls-Royce, before the driver hops out and casually walks up to the luxury vehicle.

Next thing you know -- the Rolls is seen pulling out onto the street ... with the truck trailing a few cars behind ... pretty strong sign this wasn't a solo job.

Jason's whip still hasn't been recovered ... but with this video out there, someone might recognize the suspect.

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