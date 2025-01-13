Jason Oppenheim Donates $100K for Wildfire Relief to LAFD & LAPD

Jason Oppenheim isn't just "Selling Sunset" -- he's opening up his wallet for the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments ... writing a hefty check amid the disastrous wildfires ravaging the city.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the Oppenheim Group boss made a donation of $100K to split between the LAFD and the LAPD in the wake of the wildfire damage in L.A.

Jason tells TMZ ... he's motivated to draw attention to the fundraising needs of these key first responders. He tells us the city of L.A. needs to refocus its budget plans ... noting there's nothing more important than prioritizing the safety of the community, especially when the money is going to fruitless passion projects.

He calls out the California High-Speed Rail system ... a planned bullet train to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. The proposal was first passed in 2008 ... but the project is still technically underway -- and predicted to go wildly over budget.

For instance, state officials explained in March 2024 that it'll cost around $35 billion just to build a stretch between Bakersfield and Merced.

As Jason sees it ... this money instead could fully fund the LAFD and LAPD, easily doubling their respective budgets for decades. More money means more drones and helicopters, which have been crucial in firefighting and rescue efforts during the 2025 disaster.

Jason highlights how the city has had to borrow choppers from other states, Canada and Mexico during this harrowing ordeal ... adding the city would be in a much better situation in the future with the dough to invest in proactive measures.