Beyoncé Donating $2.5 Million to Support L.A. Wildfire Relief

This Ain't Texas, But I Got You L.A. ...

Beyoncé is reminding people to BeyGOOD ... by shelling out a hefty chunk of change through her foundation to support the Los Angeles wildfire relief effort.

The singer's foundation, BeyGOOD, which launched back in 2013, posted on IG Sunday they're "taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars" ... with the specific goal of helping those impacted by the Eaton Fire -- a blaze still burning in the northeast area of L.A.

The foundation noted ... "The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

As you know, the Eaton Fire isn't the only wildfire impacting Southern California ... the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades has been all but destroyed in recent days, taking with it a number of celebrity homes.

In fact, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, lost her home in Malibu last week after the Palisades Fire spread to the coast.

So, why focus in on the Eaton Fire destruction over the general wildfire relief?

Well, Bey's decision may have something to do with the fact the Eaton Fire hit Altadena, a historically Black neighborhood ... where a number of Black-owned businesses were wiped out by the inferno.