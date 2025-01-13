Gavin Newsom Slams Elon Musk for 'Exposing' His Own 'Lies' Over Water Shortage

Play video content

California Governor Gavin Newsom just called out Elon Musk, accusing him of exposing his own lies about a water shortage amid the L.A. wildfires -- saying it all went down during Elon's own live-streamed briefing with a fire command member.

Musk initially went off on X, blaming the massive loss of homes in the L.A. wildfires on "bad governance at a state and local level that resulted in a shortage of water." But, Newsom shared a clip of Musk talking to a firefighter, captioning it, "@ElonMusk exposed by firefighters for his own lies."

Newsom's clip shows Musk asking a firefighter, "What about water availability, was water availability -- I understand that was not an issue in Malibu, is that correct?"

The firefighter explained there was plenty of water -- but fighting large fires requires massive flow rates, so they brought in water trucks to use as mobile hydrants to keep up.

Musk pressed further ... asking, "In Malibu along the coast, there was no shortage of water -- in the Palisades, there was a shortage of water at a certain point. Or is that not accurate?"

The firefighter clarified, "Well, we were flowing an amount of water that the system couldn’t … it was overbearing, just because of how much water these firefighters were utilizing."

After slamming the wildfire response, the world’s richest man visited L.A.’s Pacific Palisades Sunday, rolling out donated Cybertrucks as power hubs and battery banks amid the chaos, equipped with Starlink to provide free internet.