Spencer Pratt Turns to Fans to Help Earn Money After Losing Home in L.A. Wildfire

Spencer Pratt is turning to social media and his fans for financial help after losing his home in the catastrophic wildfires raging through Los Angeles.

Spencer took to TikTok on Saturday urging his followers to support both him and his wife, Heidi Montag, as they attempt to secure a potential Hulu show and rebuild their lives.

According to Pratt, he and Heidi's agents have a call scheduled with the streaming service on Monday. "We’re trying to get a show on Hulu," Pratt explained in the video, saying now more than ever they need fan support to make it happen.

SP also asked fans to stream Heidi’s 2010 song "Superficial," which is currently sitting at number 1 on the iTunes chart. He noted that every stream could help generate income, alleviating some of the financial strain they’ve faced since losing their home in the wildfires last week.

Pratt says his Snapchat videos have been drawing massive viewership, with ad revenue helping to cover costly expenses the couple now face amid their tragedy.

On Friday, he pleaded with his followers to watch and like a previous TikTok explaining if the video makes it into the top 10 most-liked TikTok's he could earn up to $1,100.

