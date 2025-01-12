Two Arrested for Curfew Violations Near Kamala Harris' L.A. Home Amid Palisades Fire Evacuation Zone

Two men were arrested for curfew violations within the Palisades Fire evacuation zone not far from Vice President Kamala Harris' Los Angeles property.

The LAPD says they responded to the VP's Brentwood neighborhood around 4:30 AM on Saturday. Two individuals were taken into custody for being in the area past the curfew set due to the ongoing wildfires.

Law enforcement sources told NBC4 there is no evidence the men ever entered the VP's property. The arrests come as heightened security measures are in place in the area due to the ongoing evacuation order zone for the Palisades Fire, which as of Saturday night has burned over 23,000 acres and was only 11% contained.