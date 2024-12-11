Justin Trudeau Slams U.S.A. for Not Electing Kamala Harris

Justin Trudeau's sure Kamala Harris would've made more progress for women than Donald Trump ... slamming the U.S. for not advancing feminism -- and branding himself as a feminist.

The Prime Minister of Canada spoke at an event for the Equal Voice Foundation -- an organization dedicated to improving gender representation in politics -- and, he took his close ally -- the United States -- to task ... saying the recent election of Donald Trump didn't progress women's rights.

NEW: Justin Trudeau declares he is a "proud feminist," fumes that the United States refused to elect a female president again.



Trump's continuous jokes about turning Canada into the 51st state appear to be getting under "proud feminist" Trudeau's skin.pic.twitter.com/w3CDKVOzO6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2024 @CollinRugg

Watch the video for yourself ... basically, Trudeau says Kamala would've been better for women than Trump -- saying the rights of women were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult, incline.

However, Trudeau says, just a few weeks ago America voted against its second female candidate running for a major party ... implying this move will impede the progress of women's rights.

Obviously, many women disagreed with the Prime Minister ... Trump won 45% of women's votes -- a huge amount many experts didn't predict would vote for him.

It's an interesting statement by Trudeau ... basically a veiled shot at President-Elect Trump, who he'll have to work with for the next four years.

Play video content

The two have a fraught relationship ... with Trump pushing conspiracy theories about Trudeau being Fidel Castro's son and recently calling the PM the "governor" of the "great state of Canada."