Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Busts Some Moves at Taylor Swift's Concert

Taylor Swift never had a shortage of famous people attending her concerts ... and Friday night was no different as Justin Trudeau popped in to see her performance in Canada.

The Canadian Prime Minister showed up at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, where Taylor took to the stage for one of her customary hours-long sold-out shows. And did we also mention that it was amazing?

Trudeau seemed to think so, because he was mesmerized by the pop star, to say the least.

Check out this video posted to TikTok ... Canada's top leader is standing in the crowd transfixed on Taylor who is off screen cranking out a tune onstage.

You can see Trudeau grooving to the music and putting his dance moves on full display with plenty of hand gestures. Who knew Trudeau was such a "Swiftie"?

Meanwhile, Friday's concert was significant because it marked one of Taylor's last shows of her historic "Eras" tour.

Taylor only has 4 shows left with her final gig taking place in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8.