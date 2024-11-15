Taylor Swift Hits Sexy Dance Move at Toronto Show After Travis Kelce Visit

... Travis, Look What You Made Me Do 😏

Taylor Swift is feeling herself now more than ever ... hitting a particularly sexy dance move as her record-breaking 'Eras' tour is approaching its finish line.

The singer, who performed at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada Thursday evening, switched up the choreography a bit for her performance of "Look What You Made Me Do" ... thrusting more sensually than ever before.

Check it out ... as Taylor belts out her "Reputation" era anthem in her new bodysuit, she grinds against the raised platform, bopping up and down while giving a confident hair flip.

The energized performance was far more sultry than the version captured for the 'Eras' concert film ... though, this may've been because Taylor was mindful that fans of all ages would be heading to the theaters to watch her marathon concert.

Her sexy display comes after her big reunion with NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce last week. As TMZ previously reported ... Taylor showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs game, where Travis faced off against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Grammy winner put on a spicy display for the football outing, wearing a low-cut black corset top with a blazer, paired with a tiny, red-and-black checkered skirt to cheer on her man.

Taylor and Travis were later spotted celebrating the Chiefs' big win, posing for a sweet selfie with friends in the aftermath of the victory ... clearly riding high on the good vibes.

The sweet reunion is clearly carrying her through the week ... as TS gave it her all for night one of her stops in Toronto.