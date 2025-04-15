Lil Nas X Hospitalized After 'Losing Control' of His Face

Play video content

Lil Nas X is dealing with a concerning medical situation ... revealing he's lost movement on one side of his face.

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker took to Instagram Monday night from his hospital bed, revealing he's unable to move the entire right side of his face -- even demonstrating it by smiling, with the left side of his mouth lifting while his right side stayed still.

Surprisingly, he didn't seem to sweat the issue at all, laughing as he showed his 10.4 million what was going on. Cracking himself up, he said ... "Bro, I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f**k. Ah! Oh my God."

Lil Nas continued making jokes at his expense on his Instagram Story, posting a close-up video of his face while laughing and saying ... "We normal over here. We get crazy over here."

He didn't reveal the cause of his facial paralysis ... but assured fans he would be just fine and told them not to be sad for him.

Nas X added ... "Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it 😭😭."

Celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Wanda Sykes, and Niecy Nash are showing love for Lil Nas, dropping comments on his video and wishing him a speedy recovery.