Austin Metcalf's Dad Calls Karmelo Anthony 'Watermelon Felon'

Austin Metcalf's father is using a racial stereotype to coin a shocking new nickname for his son's murderer ... referring to Karmelo Anthony as a "watermelon felon" in a hate-filled clip.

Jeff Metcalf appeared on Sarah Fields' "JinxedSip" podcast ... where he ripped a number of key figures in Karmelo's murder trial. It was his first opportunity to speak out after a Texas judge lifted the gag order on the case.

The gag order lifted. And the mask came off with it.



After sentencing, Austin Metcalf’s father Jeff Metcalf went live on TikTok and was caught on a racist rant about Karmelo Anthony, including calling him a “watermelon felon,” saying Black people get “all the free sh*t we give… pic.twitter.com/z7zmyuyiz1 @LeeMerrittesq

Jeff said he wanted to "make something racist up so y'all can go viral" and then revealed his new nickname for Karmelo ... "watermelon felon" ... grinning at the camera after throwing out the racist term.

Next, Austin's father then claims he's forgiven Karmelo ... though it's difficult to say how genuine that is given his vitriolic statement moments before.

During his long tirade, Jeff also said Black people in America play the victim by bringing up oppression ... and called out one Karmelo supporter, saying "You're the only one in your family without a damn record. I guess that's something to brag about in your culture."

Some viewers of the podcast claim Jeff's showing his true colors here ... believing the 3-hour conversation proves this case actually was about race, despite Jeff claiming the opposite in court during his victim impact statement.

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As you know ... a jury found Karmelo guilty of murder earlier this week and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.