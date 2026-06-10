Austin Metcalf's Dad Goes Ballistic on Karmelo Anthony After Conviction

Austin Metcalf's father tore into convicted killer Karmelo Anthony ... making it clear he was full of equal parts rage and sadness over his teenage son's murder.

Yelling while slamming his fist into the podium during the victim impact statements ... Jeff Metcalf said a part of him was killed when his 17-year-old son was stabbed to death by Anthony -- and he demanded the 19-year-old look him in the eye, according to WFAA

Metcalf reportedly shouted ... "We were robbed! Don't look down! You can't look me in the eyes, but you can stab my f---ing son! You don't belong in this community!" Jeff also said the case was not about race, despite narratives ... it was about right and wrong.

According to the outlet -- Meghan Metcalf, Austin's mother, also addressed Anthony ... telling him he was lucky he only got 35 years behind bars ... because the family has a life sentence of Austin never coming back.

A Texas jury found Anthony guilty of murder following four days of testimony, in which Karmelo's attorney failed to convince jurors his client acted in self-defense.