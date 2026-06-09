Karmelo Anthony’s Mom Begs Jury to Have Mercy, Says Her Son Is Sorry

Karmelo Anthony's mom took the stand to plead with the jury set to determine her son's fate, TMZ has learned.

Kala Hayes testified minutes after her son was found guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf. She told the 12-person jury she knows her son is very sorry for what he did.

Prosecutors asked Kala if she still had love for her son.

Kala was asked, "Regardless of what happens, you realize he will still get to be part of your life?" She replied, "Yes, I do."

Karmelo's mom is the only witness to take the stand for the defense in the sentencing thus far.