Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Karmelo Anthony’s Mom Begs Jury to Have Mercy, Says Her Son Is Sorry

Karmelo Anthony's Mom Begs Jury For Mercy ... As Son Faces 99 Years In Prison

By TMZ Staff
Published
karmelo anthony and mom 1

Karmelo Anthony's mom took the stand to plead with the jury set to determine her son's fate, TMZ has learned. 

Kala Hayes testified minutes after her son was found guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf. She told the 12-person jury she knows her son is very sorry for what he did. 

Austin Metcalf Frisco Memorial Football facebook sub swipe
Frisco Memorial Football

Prosecutors asked Kala if she still had love for her son. 

Kala was asked, "Regardless of what happens, you realize he will still get to be part of your life?" She replied, "Yes, I do."

Karmelo Anthony mug shot teen killed sub swipe Frisco Police Department 2
Frisco Police Department

Karmelo's mom is the only witness to take the stand for the defense in the sentencing thus far. 

As TMZ previously reported, Karmelo is facing 5 to 99 years in state prison for murdering Austin at a Texas high school track meet in 2025. 

Related articles