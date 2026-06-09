Karmelo Anthony Trial: Defense Says Victim Had 'No Legal Right' to Put Hands On Karmelo

Karmelo Anthony was defending himself when he fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf because Austin was using "deadly force" ... at least that's what Karmelo's defense is saying.

Closing arguments began in Karmelo's murder trial Tuesday, and the defense went first.

Defense attorney Mike Howard told the jury Austin "had no legal right" to put his hands on Karmelo, or use force to remove him from the tent they were under at a Texas high school track meet.

Howard described how it was raining during the event, and someone from Frisco Memorial High School allegedly told Karmelo he could come under their tent to stay dry.

Howard continued ... "Then all of the sudden Hunter Metcalf, or Austin, says 'Who are you? You need to leave.' ... These guys are much bigger than you. Do you turn your back and walk away and take a chance with these teenage boys with their raging hormones?"

The lawyer argued Austin and his brother put Karmelo in a position where he needed to fight back, saying ... "Austin and Hunter had the right to tell Melo to leave, but they did not have the right to use deadly force to make him leave. Melo had an absolute right to defense himself against that."

Howard claimed one instant of hesitation could've been the difference between life and death for Karmelo, adding ... "How do you know in a split second of chaos when it's too late? ... Because if you wait too late to defend yourself, self defense is meaningless."