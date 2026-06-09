Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty in Austin Metcalf Murder Trial

The jury has spoken in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial ... and the verdict is guilty of murder, rejecting his claim of self-defense.

A Collin County jury returned the verdict Tuesday after hours of deliberation in Anthony's trial for the fatal stabbing of fellow teenager Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas track meet in April 2025. Anthony faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.

The case centered on a confrontation under a team tent that ended with Metcalf being stabbed once in the chest. Prosecutors argued Anthony turned a dispute into a deadly encounter ... while the defense maintained he acted in self-defense.

As TMZ previously reported, jurors heard from students, coaches and cops -- while also seeing surveillance and body cam footage and hearing 911 calls from the scene. One of the most emotional moments came when Austin's family sat through footage showing first responders desperately trying to save his life.

We also reported that a Frisco detective confirmed the knife Anthony carried that day was legal under Texas law and legal to bring into the stadium -- though prosecutors argued the legality of the weapon was never the issue.

The trial drew national attention for more than a year, sparking heated debate online and generating headlines well beyond Texas. Anthony was initially held on a $1M bond before it was reduced to $250K ... and he later pleaded not guilty after being indicted for murder.