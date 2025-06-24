Karmelo Anthony Charged With First-Degree Murder ... Over H.S. Track Meet Stabbing

Karmelo Anthony -- the teenager who allegedly stabbed and killed a 17-year-old at a high school track meet back in April -- has been officially charged with first-degree murder.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced the news just minutes ago ... explaining a grand jury indicted Anthony earlier Tuesday.

The 17-year-old athlete, as you know, has been accused of taking the life of Austin Metcalf during a dispute over a seat at the University Interscholastic League's (UIL) District 11-5A championship on April 2.

"For weeks," Willis said in announcing the indictment, "my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony -- which they did."

"With that indictment," he continued, "the case now moves formally into the court system. From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part -- fully and fairly -- to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we'll be ready."

Willis' office announced if Anthony is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, issued a video response a short time after the indictment came down ... and he stressed his client's actions were "self-defense."