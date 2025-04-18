H.S. Track Meet Stab Victim Austin Metcalf's Family Home Swatted

Police say a home connected to Austin Metcalf -- the teenager who lost his life during a stabbing incident at a track meet earlier this month -- was swatted on Thursday.

According to the Frisco Police Department, authorities rushed to a Metcalf family home in Frisco, Texas after receiving a call regarding a gunshot.

An FPD spokesperson, though, said officers on the scene quickly determined it was a swatting call -- aka a hoax aimed to disturb the Metcalfs -- and they left.

Jeff Metcalf -- Austin's father -- tells TMZ Sports ... the incident occurred at around 6 PM -- while he was a few minutes away getting physical therapy for a shoulder injury he sustained a few months ago.

Jeff said Austin's twin brother, Hunter, informed him police were looking for him -- and when he dialed 911, authorities stated they believed there was an emergency at his residence. He said after he gave them access to his place, around 20 cops searched his home up and down -- and found nothing suspicious.

The ordeal went down just hours after Jeff caused a commotion at a Dallas press conference involving the family of Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old charged with the murder of Austin.

Jeff had shown up to the Next Generation Action Network event uninvited and stood with media members ... and then refused to leave. But, when cops arrived and asked him to go, he did oblige.

In the ensuing newser, NGAN president Dominique Alexander -- who's been helping represent Anthony in the wake of his arrest -- called Jeff's appearance "inappropriate," and "a disrespect to the dignity of his son."

