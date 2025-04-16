Karmelo Anthony Has Not Withdrawn Cash From GiveSendGo Fundraiser

Karmelo Anthony has not withdrawn funds from his nearly $450,000 GiveSendGo fundraiser ... even after he walked free from the slammer on a $250K bond Monday.

Jacob Wells, cofounder of the popular crowdsourcing platform, tells TMZ no funds have been distributed, as the company receives "clarity from the campaign recipient on use of funds so that the people that have given can be confident in how their donation is being used."

The revelation comes while folks question how Anthony satisfied his $250,000 bond -- which a judge reduced from $1 million -- and how his family is covering his legal costs as the 17-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at their Frisco, Texas track meet earlier this month ... all while allegedly living in a $900,000 rental home.

Wells further clarifies to TMZ campaign recipients are usually able to withdraw donations 72 hours after a donation is made -- either in full or a specific amount.

However, he said there are certain scenarios in which a hold can be placed on a campaign -- to ensure proper verification and terms of service alignment, for example. He also said there's a chance a small reserve could be withheld to cover potential chargebacks and refunds, which sometimes happens in high-profile campaigns.

He further notes 100% of money raised goes to the recipient, and that GiveSendGo does not skim from campaigns. Rather, those donating are allowed to make a gift to the site to ensure it remains free for all.

And to those offended that GiveSendGo chooses to be involved with someone charged with murder ... Wells tells TMZ it's not up to the company to decide Anthony's guilt or innocence, and that his case needs to be adjudicated in he court of law.

GiveSendGo has allowed fundraisers from all views of the political and ideological spectrum -- including campaigns for highly polarizing characters such as Luigi Mangione, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Derek Chauvin ... all with the belief that justice will be served inside the courtroom.