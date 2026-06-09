Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years for the Murder of Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony will spend 35 years behind bars for murdering Austin Metcalf, a judge has ruled.

On Tuesday, the jury found the Texas teen guilty of murder, for stabbing Austin to death at a high school track meet last April. The death penalty was off the table because Karmelo was a minor.

The jury rejected Anthony's claim he acted under "sudden passion" in the fatal stabbing. Anthony will be required to serve at least half of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Moments before the jury delivered their sentence, Karmelo Anthony was in the courtroom with his head down and appeared to be sobbing.

The defense reportedly only called one witness during the punishment phase of the trial ... Karmelo's mother, Kala Hayes. According to Fox 4, she begged the court for mercy, saying she knows her son and he is very sorry for what he did.

When prosecutors cross-examined Kala, they asked her if she still loved her son ... and she said yes.

The prosecution asked ... "Regardless of what happens, you realize he will still get to be part of your life?" She responded yes again.

As you know, the boys fought under a tent during the track meet ... which is when Karmelo stabbed Austin once in the chest. He died of his injuries.

Karmelo's defense team had argued that the stabbing was in self-defense, claiming in closing arguments that the victim had been using "deadly force" to try and remove Karmelo from the tent.