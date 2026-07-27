Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Dropped His Last Name

Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri, dropped the "Cruise" from her name, TMZ has confirmed.

According to Pennsylvania records ... in 2024 the only daughter of Tom and Katie Holmes registered to vote under the name Suri Noelle ... during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University.

A source tells TMZ ... Suri and Tom have been estranged since she was 7 years old.

Page Six was the first to report the news about Suri's name ... the outlet confirmed with Pennsylvania courts that you have to register to vote with your legal name ... meaning she legally dropped "Cruise."

Remember, back in December 2024, Katie denied reports that their daughter had inherited a trust fund from Tom.

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012 after 6 years of marriage. Suri is their only child together ... but Tom shares adopted kids Bella and Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.