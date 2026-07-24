Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Grabs Part in Modern Shakespeare Adaptation

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Noelle is joining the family business ... because she just booked a part in a modern Shakespeare adaptation in Scotland.

Suri -- who stopped using her "Cruise" surname back in 2024 -- and a group of other students at Carnegie Mellon University are headed across the pond to perform "Midsummer!" ... a modern-verse translation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

The play will blend "Appalachian folk and house music, queer liberation, and Pittsburgh's industrial aesthetic." Despite the obviously American elements included in the work, the play will run throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month ... with performances every day at 12:30 PM.

There are a couple of stateside performances before the cast heads off to Scotland ... with shows on July 31 and August 1 set to go down at the Trust Arts Education Center's Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh.

Suri is studying music theater at CMU after starring in her high school's production of "The Addams Family" musical. Earlier reports indicated she was looking at a fashion degree ... but it seems the acting bug is a genetic trait.

Unclear if her famous father plans to go see her perform -- the two are notably estranged ... but we have a feeling Katie will make the trek.