Suri Cruise, Kaia Gerber, The Beckham Kids: Hollywood Babies Timeline

They crawled so their famous parents could run ... now they’re stealing the show.

It all started with Suri Cruise -- Tom and Katie’s mini-me who lived in the flashbulbs and now, at 18, is loving life out of the spotlight. And for all the other famous kiddos? Well, Levi McConaughey, born in 2008, is turning heads as dad Matthew’s twin. Kingston Rossdale -- Gwen and Gavin’s firstborn -- is 18 and cooler than any of us ever were.

The Beckham bunch? Icons in their own right: Cruz is chasing dad’s soccer dreams, Brooklyn’s all married and adulting, and Harper’s still daddy’s girl. And leading the nepo baby pack RN? Kaia Gerber -- Cindy Crawford’s double, walking the runway like she owns it.