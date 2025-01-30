Kaia Gerber Cozies Up to Actor Lewis Pullman for His 32nd Bday

Kaia Gerber seems to have moved on from her Austin Butler split … because she's all cozied up with Lewis Pullman!

The pics say it all -- the supermodel was locked in with the actor, clinging to his arm and keeping things intimate as they celebrated his 32nd birthday at L.A.'s Salazar restaurant Wednesday.

Also in the mix -- Lewis’ dad, actor Bill Pullman, and a few friends ... but let’s be real, all eyes were on the loved-up duo.

While Kaia hasn't confirmed the romance -- it was clear she was leaving her past with Oscar-nominated ex Austin in the rearview.