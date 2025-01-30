Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kaia Gerber Cozies Up to Actor Lewis Pullman for His 32nd Bday

All Smiles For Kaia and Lewis Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber seems to have moved on from her Austin Butler split … because she's all cozied up with Lewis Pullman!

The pics say it all -- the supermodel was locked in with the actor, clinging to his arm and keeping things intimate as they celebrated his 32nd birthday at L.A.'s Salazar restaurant Wednesday.

0130-Kaia-Gerber-and-Lewis-Pullman-SUB 3
The Image Direct

Also in the mix -- Lewis’ dad, actor Bill Pullman, and a few friends ... but let’s be real, all eyes were on the loved-up duo.

0130-Kaia-Gerber-and-Lewis-Pullman-SUB-1
The Image Direct

While Kaia hasn't confirmed the romance -- it was clear she was leaving her past with Oscar-nominated ex Austin in the rearview.

0130-Kaia-Gerber-and-Lewis-Pullman-SUB-2
The Image Direct

TMZ broke the news earlier this month -- their three-year romance had simply run its course.

