Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Break Up After Nearly 3 Years Together

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have kicked off the New Year with a new relationship status -- they're both single ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple ended their romantic relationship around the end of 2024 -- which explains Austin's MIA status from Kaia's family trip to Mexico for the New Year. (More on that later!!!)

However, we're told there's no bad blood between the former couple ... the relationship just simply ran its course after a good 3 years together.

The "Elvis" actor and the runway model first began dating in 2021. The pair were practically inseparable for a time, with AB notably helping KG move into a new home back in mid-2023. At the time, it was unclear if they were living there together ... but it still prompted engagement rumors.

Yet, a source close to the couple later shut down chatter the duo was getting married ... even though they were still very much an item.

Alas, the former flames never took their relationship to the next level ... with Austin and Kaia being seen apart more and more in recent months.

As you know, Kaia joined her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and her dad, Rande Gerber, for a family getaway to Cabo San Lucas to ring in 2025. While her brother, Presley Gerber, brought along his girlfriend, model Isabella Jones, for the vacay ... Austin was noticeably absent -- raising many an eyebrow, as he'd typically join them.

Now we officially know why he skipped out on the fun in the sun.

The bright side of this split ... 2 of Hollywood's brightest stars are back on the market!!!