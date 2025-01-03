Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Lounge Poolside With Kids in Cabo

Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber are kicking off the new year in style ... bringing together their loved ones for a luxurious vacation in Mexico.

Check it out ... the supermodel and the Casamigos co-founder enjoyed some sun down in Los Cabos, as they lounged by a private pool with their son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber.

The Crawford-Gerber family appeared to adopt the "more the merrier" motto on their getaway ... the foursome was joined by a number of Presley and Kaia's close friends.

In fact, it was Presley's girlfriend, model Isabella Jones (AKA Banana Blue), who stole the spotlight from one of Hollywood's best-looking families.

While Cindy, Rande, Presley and Kaia all tried to keep a low profile from eagle-eyed photogs capturing their fun in the sun ... Isabella unabashedly dipped into the pool, wearing an itty-bitty leopard-print bikini.

The one person noticeably MIA from the family getaway was none other than Kaia's boyfriend, Austin Butler. The "Elvis" star was nowhere in sight, despite previously being inseparable from Kaia after they first linked up in December 2021.

Kaia and Austin haven't been spotted together since October ... so, his absence could raise some eyebrows.