Cindy Crawford Complains Oprah Treated Her Like Chattel on Talk Show

Cindy Crawford says when she went on Oprah's talk show back in the day, she didn't think it would turn into what looked like a Miss America-type competition.

C.C. is featured in a new doc on Apple TV+, "The Super Models," in which she grouses that in 1986 when she appeared on "Oprah," then 20-year-old Cindy was asked to show the goods for the audience.

Play video content 1986 WLS-TV Chicago

Oprah introed her by saying, "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a Body!"

Cindy awkwardly smiled and stood up, but she clearly has hard feelings about it, saying, "I was like the chattel or a child, to be seen and not heard."

She went on ... 'When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy 1of being here.''

She admits at the time she wasn't all that offended ... "In the moment I didn't recognize it and watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.' Especially from Oprah."