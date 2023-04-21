Oprah Winfrey's Neighbors Pissed About New Wall Protecting Her Montecito Home

Oprah Winfrey is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons after a new wall she constructed to save her home from flood water has her neighbors pissed.

Santa Barbara's Noozhawk reports there's been a boulder wall installed along the San Ysidro Creek to help prevent flooding and creek erosion on the billionaire's property.

However, folks in her Montecito neighborhood have reportedly raised concerns about the wall rerouting water onto their own properties during heavy storms.

Reports say a Carpinteria-based company called Jimenez Nursery used the media mogul's address when applying for a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall ... but it's still unclear if Oprah signed off on the whole thing at all.

Regardless, the new installation doesn't seem to be sitting right with a ton of folks in the swanky neighborhood ...apparently, there are also concerns about whether or not the wall could withstand the next rain storm.

As we reported ... weather has been a huge issue for the celebs living in the area. You'll recall, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah and other residents were forced to evacuate due to the terrible January storm and mudslides.

Of course, Montecito has a dark history of weather devastation. Remember, 23 people were killed by a mudslide that also destroyed more than 100 homes back in 2018.