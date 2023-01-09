Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Evacuation Orders in Montecito Over Mudslides

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and everyone living in Montecito have been ordered to evacuate immediately, as a fierce winter storm has pounded the area ... and there is great cause for concern.

The Montecito Fire Dept. has 2 words for Montecito residents, as well as people living in some of the surrounding communities -- "LEAVE NOW!"

Montecito has been hit with more than 8 inches of rain in the last 12 hours, and more -- a lot more -- is on the way. Trees have toppled onto roadways, making it next to impossible to drive ... and that will clearly make the evacuation problematic.

This is also an ominous anniversary for Montecito ... five years ago today, 23 people were killed by a mudslide, that also destroyed more than 100 homes.

A gaggle of celebs live in the town located 90 miles from L.A., including Oprah, Rob Lowe, Harry and Meghan, Ellen, Adam Levine, Gwyneth Paltrow and George Lucas.

Evacuation centers have been set up, but again, getting there is a whole different thing.

California has been blasted by the storm, which has killed 12 people in the past 10 days.