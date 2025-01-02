Kaia Gerber Shows Off Supermodel Stats In Tiny Bikini For Cabo Vacation

Kaia Gerber was out there doing what she does best -- delivering some serious supermodel vibes and basically turning that Mexican beach into her personal runway.

Check out the pics -- Kaia was having a total beach goddess moment as she showed off her killer stats in a tiny blue bikini while splashing around in the Cabo water.

With that insanely fine-tuned figure, Kaia was definitely not shy about showing off her body during her New Year’s Eve swim.

No surprise here -- Kaia's following in Cindy Crawford’s footsteps, with that uncanny resemblance and all the photogenic power to land top fashion brands.

She’s even dipping her toes into acting, starring in films like "Bottoms" and the TV series "American Horror Stories" -- and with a slate of new projects coming this year, Kaia’s showing she’s got more than just a pretty face!