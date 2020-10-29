George Clooney, Rande Gerber Bringing Halloween Spirit to Celebs, Fans

Play video content Casamigos

George Clooney and Rande Gerber's famous Casamigos Halloween party's got a unique twist this year -- screw the lime, they've got a whole truck!!!

The founders of the famous tequila brand won't be putting on their annual Halloween extravaganza this year -- COVID strikes again -- but they're not killing off their party spirit. Instead, they've prepped a 26-foot, custom-wrapped truck featuring a Halloween-themed image of George and Rande, or ... Cloober, if you will.

The truck's gonna be making stops all over L.A. to visit FOCs -- friends of Casamigos -- who are having safe in-home celebrations.

Fans of the brand who live in L.A. can get it on the action too. The grand prize winner will get a visit from the truck. To enter, fans must take a photo of themselves in their most creative costume, tag Casamigos in the photo and include the hashtags #CasamigosHalloween and #Contest.

Those not in L.A. can still give it a shot, but your prize will be a sweet swag bag instead. Sorry, Rande and George gotta watch mileage on the truck.

Casamigos legendary Halloween ragers have entertained Justin Timberlake, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Zoe and Lenny Kravitz and many more. Last year's had a scary number of celebs.