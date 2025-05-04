Pete Davidson Video Timeline of All His Famous Exes
Pete Davidson I Get Around ... See All My Famous Exes
Pete Davidson's dated lots of women over the past decade ... including huge stars like Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian ... and his roster of famous exes is hard to beat.
Pete's been in relationships with Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber too ... plus Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Dynevor and Margaret Qualley.
But first there was Carly Aquilino and Cazzie David ... and Pete's never had an issue finding someone hot, pretty, famous and new.
Pete's now dating Elsie Hewitt ... and if they ever break up, Pete would have a dozen famous exes in the last 10 years.