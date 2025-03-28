Pete Davidson Laughs About Brief Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Play video content Netflix

Pete Davidson had quite the reaction when asked about his brief relationship with Kim Kardashian -- and it's one that will likely rub KK the wrong way.

Pete joined fellow comedian Luenell and host John Mulaney on Thursday's episode of "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" when the topic of Davidson's many lovers surfaced during their discussion. Luenell drilled down a bit on Pete's past babes and his current girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

Check out the video ... Luenell says, "I want to know the mystique. Now you've had Kim K."

Suddenly, Pete bursts out laughing and places his hand over his eyes as if almost embarrassed, blurting out, "Oh god!" Certainly, that's not the reaction Kim would want.

Luenell then points out Pete has had "several other people" and "this little supermodel right now," referring to Elsie. Luenell wraps up her spiel by demanding that Pete take her out on a date.

Pete then claps and turns to Mulaney, saying, "If that's what it takes to stop this."