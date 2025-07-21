Who Is Elsie Hewitt? What To Know About Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend

Pete Davidson must be a happy guy, because his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced earlier this week they are planning on becoming parents!

The model made the big news known via an Instagram post, where she joked that "everyone knows we had sex" -- ya gotta figure that a comedian would end up with someone who had a good sense of humor.

We're going to take a look at the background of the actor's partner and see how they're feeling about welcoming a child in the future.

Elsie's Worked As A Model And Actress

Hewitt's big break came in 2017, when she appeared as a Playmate in a 2017 issue of Playboy.

She's since gone on to appear in campaigns for various brands, and she was notably featured in Guess' 2018 spring summer swim/lingerie campaign.

The model eventually transitioned into acting, and her longest-running role was as Victoria in the Facebook Watch series "Turnt," which ran for a single season in 2018.

She appeared in the star-studded music video for Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD's track "Graduation," which featured performers like Hailee Steinfeld and Nat Wolff.

Elsie And Pete Both Have Colorful Love Lives

It was revealed that Hewitt and Davidson were in a relationship in March of 2025 -- although they'd each been with plenty of big names before they started dating.

Before she met the comedian, the model was formerly linked to dudes like Jason Sudeikis and Ryan Phillippe, as well as Blanco.

Davidson, on the other hand, has been with people like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski ... the list goes on and on.

The model and the actor eventually started dating, and they went Instagram official with their romance shortly after it was revealed to the public.

The couple made their red carpet debut in May, although they were already living together by that point -- how's that for moving fast?!

She's Ready To Start A Family With The Actor

Hewitt and Davidson made the news about their plans to start a family known in a big way, and they've got a bit of time to prepare for the arrival of their kid, as sources told us that their child is set to arrive sometime this winter.

Another source recently spoke to Us Weekly and claimed that the comedian was "excited about this next chapter" in his life.

The thing is, Davidson had been open about his plans to become a father in the past, and he spoke about his desire for parenthood during an episode of "Hart To Heart" where he quipped via People that his aspirations were "super corny."