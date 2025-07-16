Who Is Sara Sampaio? Everything to Know About the Breakout 'Superman' Star

How Sara Sampaio Went From Supermodel To Actress

Sara Sampaio made quite the impression on fans while filling the role of Lex Luthor's girlfriend, Eve Teschmacher, in the new "Superman" film, which debuted in July 2025.

The thing is, the actress is no stranger to spending time in front of the cameras, as she's made a name for herself as a model walking for some of the biggest brands out there.

We're going to check out how the performer made her way from the fashion industry to the entertainment industry -- and what she's got planned for her future.

Sara Started Out In The Modeling Industry

Sampaio began her career in fashion at the age of 16, when she won a contest in her home country of Portugal to become the face of a hair brand, according to Vogue Australia.

She subsequently signed with a modeling agency, and she first appeared in a Victoria's Secret catalog in 2011.

Sampaio eventually earned the title of Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015, two years after she first walked in the brand's annual fashion show ... and she held the title until 2021.

She's since appeared on the cover of numerous publications, including Nylon, Harper's Bazaar Arabia and Vogue Portugal.

She Always Had Acting Aspirations

Although Sampaio's spent the majority of her professional life in the modeling industry, she's been open about her desire to establish herself as an actress.

While the model originally wanted to study drama during her university years, she told Nylon her "parents were like, 'Just go take a normal degree and then we can do that on the side.'"

The fashion industry figure has appeared in a handful of films and shows so far in her career, mostly filling supporting roles.

Sampaio's also been in several music videos for various artists, including Nick Jonas and Kanye West.

The Model Did The Most While Preparing To Appear In 'Superman'

The model -- who moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue her acting dreams -- saw her luck change in 2023 when she was cast as Teschmacher.

Sampaio told Nylon she closely identified with her character -- an attractive secretary who has more going on behind her good looks than many of her contemporaries realize -- and she said taking on the role felt "therapeutic."

She said her modeling work had inadvertently prepared her for her acting career, in the sense that she'd become comfortable being in front of the camera.

She quipped, after having to wear lingerie in front of hundreds of people, "there's not much left to be ashamed of."

Her Experience On Set Solidified Her Dedication To Acting

Sampaio's also spoken about how "Superman" has changed her outlook on her professional life in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The fashion industry personality talked about her experience on set during her sit-down, and said the moment she recited her first line became the point "where I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life."

She admitted she felt as if modeling "wouldn’t fulfill me" in the long run, and a switch to acting "was always in the back of my mind."