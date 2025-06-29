Celebrity Fights TMZ Timeline

The Gloves Come Off!

Here's the tale of the tape!

We've got Kid Rock throwing down with a Waffle House customer and Solange Knowles smacking around Jay-Z -- in an elevator!

Then we'll check out Cardi B getting into it with Nicki Minaj before Conor McGregor trades the octagon for a good old-fashioned bar fight!

After that, it's the slap heard 'round the world -- Will Smith on Chris Rock, of course -- before Amber Rose puts the hurt on Joseline Hernandez!

And our fight card's finishing out with Ian Ziering taking on multiple bikers at once -- in the streets of Hollywood!