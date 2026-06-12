'RHONJ' Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Seems to Address Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Don't Look Down On Me After Arrest

Teresa Giudice’s daughter looks like she's addressing her recent arrest for alleged assault ... and she did it with some A.I. slop on the 'Gram.

Milania Giudice posted several inspirational quotes to her IG Story Thursday night ... including one A.I.-generated image that says, in part, "None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody."

Folks think it's Milania's way of addressing her legal issues.

As we reported ... Milania was arrested May 14 in New Jersey and charged with purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury ... a disorderly conduct offense under New Jersey law. The records do not identify an alleged victim or provide details about what led to the charge.

Along with her "be humble" quote ... Milania shared a few quotes about mothers, including ... “I hope my mom never carries the weight of thinking she wasn't enough. I could fill pages with the quiet, beautiful ways she shaped my life."