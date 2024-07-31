Kurt Angle Refereeing Joe Giudice vs. Antonio Sabato Jr. Boxing Match

Play video content

Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr. will fight this December ... and the guy charged with maintaining order in the ring?? WWE legend and Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle!

"Hey, this is Kurt Angle, I just signed on with Official Celebrity Boxing to referee in The Battle of the Italian TV Stars, Antonio Sabato Jr. and Joe Giudice in the Bahamas December 7," the WWE Hall of Famer said, making the big announcement.

Celebs fighting has become all the rage over the last few years, but CB is the OG ... promoting fights between everyone from Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter to Tonya Harding and Paula Jones.

Guidice and Sabato Jr. have some stuff in common. Both guys were born in Italy, and are 52 years old. They've also both made a career for themselves on television.

Of course, Giudice became famous on The Real Housewives of New Jersey ... appearing on the show for over 150 episodes, spanning a decade.

Sabato Jr. got his start as a model, posing in his Calvin Klein undies in the 90s ... before landing a role as Jagger Cates on General Hospital -- a show he joined in 1992.

Joe and Antonio have both hit the gym hard ... and seem to be taking training seriously. In other words, they're ready to scrap!

When they do step foot in the ring, it'll be the first time for both. Giudice was supposed to fight Jennifer Lopez's ex, Ojani Noa, a couple of years back ... but Covid torpedoed the event.